Longtime David Duke associate pleads ...

Longtime David Duke associate pleads guilty to running New Orleans East "pill mill"

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A longtime associate of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of running a so-called "pill mill" out of a pain management clinic in New Orleans East. Kenny Knight's plea came after federal authorities in March filed a 22-page criminal complaint that accused him of conspiring with Dr. Barbara A. Bruce to administer prescription painkillers to friends and patients without performing mandated medical exams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 min New Resident 1,001
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 14 min New Resident 23,924
White on deck fwm (Jun '16) 2 hr Bangemz 3
Roxanne in houston 8 hr Bangemz 1
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 15 hr fail 700
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Houston Memorial (Jun '16) 17 hr Go Blue Forever 28
Why Are Retirement and Legacy Planning so Lacki... 17 hr Rashid Whittaker 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,379

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC