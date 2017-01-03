Longtime David Duke associate pleads guilty to running New Orleans East "pill mill"

A longtime associate of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of running a so-called "pill mill" out of a pain management clinic in New Orleans East. Kenny Knight's plea came after federal authorities in March filed a 22-page criminal complaint that accused him of conspiring with Dr. Barbara A. Bruce to administer prescription painkillers to friends and patients without performing mandated medical exams.

