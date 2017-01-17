Lone Star College-Conroe Center expan...

Lone Star College-Conroe Center expands workforce training facilities

Lone Star College-Conroe Center officially opened its new, state-of-the-art workforce training expansion facility. The increase in space will continue its mission in serving the needs of those in the community seeking to enter a new career, expand within an existing one, or simply learn something new.

