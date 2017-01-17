Humble man accused in death of Houston father
A man was found shot to death about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in the garage at a home the 5900 block of Bihia Forest Drive in northwest Harris County. A man was found shot to death about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in the garage at a home the 5900 block of Bihia Forest Drive in northwest Harris County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|weed roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's m...
|14 hr
|TumblePhartWeeds
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Sun
|GreatPhartz
|23,992
|Swap subs for green
|Sat
|LaundryPharts
|6
|miraculous prayer
|Jan 20
|BehindPhartCurtain
|3
|bi women for young couple?
|Jan 20
|CashFlatus
|3
|No creeps
|Jan 19
|PhartTherapy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC