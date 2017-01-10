How a Small Mississippi Town Helped B...

How a Small Mississippi Town Helped Build Reform Judaism

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Reform Judaism, America's largest denominational stream, boasts some 900 congregations in America, including some with thousands of member families. So what possessed Rabbi David Ellenson, the renowned scholar and then-president of Reform Judaism's Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, to travel to tiny Temple Beth El, in Lexington, Mississippi, - population 2,000 - for that 12-member congregation's 2005 centennial celebration? Ellenson himself noted that colleagues had raised eyebrows when he told them where he would be spending that weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
Where's Bobby Brown or China? 20 hr JamzPharts 6
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Sun GoodPhartz 24,030
Which high school is better, Houston Christian ... Sat UhaulPharts 3
some of tilman fertitta restaurants have bad food Sat FiberPharts 2
i love older women if ur interested ;) (Nov '10) Fri IcePharts 37
Need h3lp finding mr. Black... Jan 27 RecyclingPharts 10
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC