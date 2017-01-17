Houston's new police chief, Art Acevedo, has first meeting...

Houston Police Cheif Chief of Police Art Acevedo right, hands a sticker to Deon Hudson left, during the Black Heritage Society's 39th Annual MLK, Jr. Parade Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Houston. Houston Police Cheif Chief of Police Art Acevedo right, hands a sticker to Deon Hudson left, during the Black Heritage Society's 39th Annual MLK, Jr. Parade Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.