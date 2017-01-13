Houston ready to show off its greener side during Super Bowl LI
When visiting Houston, verdant parks and unique green spaces are not what first comes to mind. However, Space City is shedding its concrete wasteland reputation with some impressive green spaces inside the 610 Loop, and it is reinventing the look and feel of the city.
