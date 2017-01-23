Houston looks to speed up funding for flood-control measures
The Houston Chronicle reports the city council on Wednesday will consider a payment plan that would have the state give the city a $46 million loan. That amount would then be forwarded to the Harris County Flood Control District to expedite work along Brays Bayou.
