Houston leads the nation in malware infections, tech security firm says

12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Houston leads the nation in the number of computer and mobile devices infected with malware, or software that can damage or disable those devices, according to one technology security firm's analysis. Colorado-based Webroot combed through its 2016 data collected through its anti-phishing service and other capabilities to estimate the number of personal computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones that are infected in the nation's metro areas.

