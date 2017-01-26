Houston industrial market shines, whi...

Houston industrial market shines, while office vacancy keeps rising

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Sustained low oil prices have had minimal affect on Houston's industrial market, which has a limited pipeline of new projects and strong demand from e-commerce related occupants such as Amazon and FedEx. "Industrial has made it through this cycle unscathed," said David Wegman, Texas director of research at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 15 min DC Dave 24,021
Need h3lp finding mr. Black... 1 hr FindPharts 8
i love older women if ur interested ;) (Nov '10) 1 hr MarketPharts 35
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr CountryPharts 1,068
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 20 hr PowderPharts 719
North Freeway Baptist Church (Feb '16) Wed SingingPharts 4
Looking for a plug Tue BlockagePharts 11
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,296,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC