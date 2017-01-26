Houston industrial market shines, while office vacancy keeps rising
Sustained low oil prices have had minimal affect on Houston's industrial market, which has a limited pipeline of new projects and strong demand from e-commerce related occupants such as Amazon and FedEx. "Industrial has made it through this cycle unscathed," said David Wegman, Texas director of research at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.
