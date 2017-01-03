Houston author joins group Making Bee...

Houston author joins group Making Beeville Better

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

Carlos Wallace, Houston author and philanthropist, is one of the guest hosts at Making Beeville Better benefit Sunday. The event runs 2-7 p.m. Presale tickets, available at New Life Church, are $10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Truth is might 23,927
Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11) 7 hr Gonzaa 83
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
Wet Fri Fail 9
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) Fri Carl 701
White on deck fwm (Jun '16) Fri Jshdh 4
Roxanne in houston Thu Bangemz 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,996

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC