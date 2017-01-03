Houston author joins group Making Beeville Better
Carlos Wallace, Houston author and philanthropist, is one of the guest hosts at Making Beeville Better benefit Sunday. The event runs 2-7 p.m. Presale tickets, available at New Life Church, are $10.
