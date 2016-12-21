Homicide detectives investigate shoot...

Homicide detectives investigate shooting in north Houston

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Chron

Houston Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Keel Street at Clark Road, Monday, January 2, 2017. Houston Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Keel Street at Clark Road, Monday, January 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Defiant1 23,909
News Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06) 12 hr Pat 541
Bum palace? (Mar '08) Sat Pucker Up Buttercup 42
Wet Sat dry 7
Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09) Sat True History 666
Tar (Oct '15) Sat Him 36
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) Fri Native Latino 699
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC