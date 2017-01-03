Heroic father, 28, is killed in front of his wife and children in Houston

Heroic father-of-three, 28, is killed in front of his wife and children protecting the family home from an armed robber who also died in the shootout Manuel Rodriguez, 28, was struck once in the chest in a shootout outside his family's apartment building in Houston Sunday night Rodriguez's widow, Isamar, said her husband pulled out his gun after armed robber tried to open door to backseat where their three kids were sitting Hero dad: Manuel Rodriguez, 28, pictured here with his three young children, was shot dead while protecting his family from an armed robber A young father was shot dead in front of his wife and children when he was ambushed by an armed robber, who was also killed in the altercation, police in Houston say.

