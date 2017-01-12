Hempstead Highway chase ends in rollo...

Hempstead Highway chase ends in rollover crash

1 hr ago Read more: Chron

A short chase early Saturday morning on Hempstead Highway ended with a driver losing control of their car and rolling upside down. The chase began around 12:30 a.m., when a DPS officer tried to pull over the Chevy car for speeding, but the driver didn't stop.

