Hempstead Highway chase ends in rollover crash
A short chase early Saturday morning on Hempstead Highway ended with a driver losing control of their car and rolling upside down. The chase began around 12:30 a.m., when a DPS officer tried to pull over the Chevy car for speeding, but the driver didn't stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Lollypop7495
|23,949
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|275
|Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06)
|14 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|8
|some of tilman fertitta restaurants have bad food
|14 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Raelynn59
|710
|Which high school is better, Houston Christian ...
|Thu
|humidity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC