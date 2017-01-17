Heights' 19th Street lands new tenants

Heights' 19th Street lands new tenants

Real estate brokers announced deals to bring new businesses to 19th Street, a popular stretch lined with shops, restaurants and services in the historic Houston Heights. Ambition Fitness has leased 2,950 square feet at 246 W. 19th Street.

