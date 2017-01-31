Health services firm expands Houston ...

Health services firm expands Houston regional office

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The expanded space is on the second floor of the Chase Bank building at 5445 Almeda Road, near the Gulf Freeway and Southmore Boulevard. The Houston regional office is the company's largest, and its expansion coincided with the hiring of more than 120 employees, according to a company statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr WorshipPhartz 24,032
Suboxone 2 hr FindPhartz 2
Where's Bobby Brown or China? 3 hr SharePharts 10
Need h3lp finding mr. Black... 9 hr CupPharts 12
Is ts and ptb still at war 14 hr RechargePharts 2
Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16) 14 hr LongPharts 6
i love older women if ur interested ;) (Nov '10) 16 hr Fart man 38
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,647 • Total comments across all topics: 278,440,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC