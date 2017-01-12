GOP lawmaker says Capitol pig paintin...

GOP lawmaker says Capitol pig painting coming down

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 5, 2017, photo, a painting by David Pulphus hangs in a hallway displaying paintings by high school students selected by their member of congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. A GOP congressman reported Jan. 13 that a painting stirring controversy on Capitol Hill will be taken down on Tuesday as a result of a review by the agency responsible for maintaining the Capitol complex determined it violated rules for a student arts competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you buped recently? 3 hr Grunting poots 7
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) 3 hr Sniffing again 276
What's the safest/nicest part of Houston to liv... (May '11) 3 hr Anniewhowo 59
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 3 hr Damn you stupid 713
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 4 hr Defiant1 23,955
Swap subs for green 5 hr Katelyn35 4
Sick or new in town? 5 hr Hebejeebees 3
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,056 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC