Georgia St. shooting show dumps UL-La...

Georgia St. shooting show dumps UL-Lafayette 101-86

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

D'Marcus Simonds and Isaiah Williams both scored 24 points and each made nine field goals to lead hot-shooting Georgia State past Louisiana-Lafayette 101-86 on Monday night. Simonds was 9-for-14 shooting, Williams was 9 for 16, and Georgia State shot 62 percent from the field including 10 for 19 from 3-point range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No creeps 3 hr Wtf 5
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr PLZphartMOR 1,035
My Son is an Exhibitionist 3 hr PLZphartMOR 4
valet parking for a $1? 9 hr ParkNPhart 2
Have you buped recently? Sun Grunting poots 7
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Sun Sniffing again 276
What's the safest/nicest part of Houston to liv... (May '11) Sun Anniewhowo 59
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC