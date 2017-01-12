Georgia St. shooting show dumps UL-Lafayette 101-86

D'Marcus Simonds and Isaiah Williams both scored 24 points and each made nine field goals to lead hot-shooting Georgia State past Louisiana-Lafayette 101-86 on Monday night. Simonds was 9-for-14 shooting, Williams was 9 for 16, and Georgia State shot 62 percent from the field including 10 for 19 from 3-point range.

