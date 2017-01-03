Freezing temperatures spark rash of H...

Freezing temperatures spark rash of Houston-area house fires

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chron

A rash of house fires happened late Friday and early Saturday morning as the Houston area was draped by below-freezing temperatures. Four units caught fire just after 8 p.m. Friday, displacing four southeast Houston families at the Cabo San Lucas apartments in the 10800 block of Nathaniel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 21 hr Defiant1 23,926
Wet 22 hr Fail 9
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 23 hr Carl 701
White on deck fwm (Jun '16) Fri Jshdh 4
Roxanne in houston Thu Bangemz 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Houston Memorial (Jun '16) Thu Go Blue Forever 28
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Harris County was issued at January 07 at 10:15AM CST

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,193

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC