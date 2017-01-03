Freezing temperatures spark rash of Houston-area house fires
A rash of house fires happened late Friday and early Saturday morning as the Houston area was draped by below-freezing temperatures. Four units caught fire just after 8 p.m. Friday, displacing four southeast Houston families at the Cabo San Lucas apartments in the 10800 block of Nathaniel.
