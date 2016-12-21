First look: Riel restaurant coming to...

First look: Riel restaurant coming to Montrose

When the UPS truck pulled up in front of Riel restaurant on Thursday there was one collective prayer, said chef/owner Ryan Lachaine: "Please let it be the plates." Less than half an hour before Riel's first service a preview dinner for friends and family the kitchen got its long-awaited dinner plates.

