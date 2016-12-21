First look: Riel restaurant coming to Montrose
When the UPS truck pulled up in front of Riel restaurant on Thursday there was one collective prayer, said chef/owner Ryan Lachaine: "Please let it be the plates." Less than half an hour before Riel's first service a preview dinner for friends and family the kitchen got its long-awaited dinner plates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tar (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|JayJ
|38
|Wet
|6 hr
|Farter
|8
|Bang Me (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Thomas
|33
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Messenger
|23,910
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|23 hr
|Pat
|541
|Bum palace? (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Pucker Up Buttercup
|42
|Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09)
|Dec 31
|True History
|666
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC