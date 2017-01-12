Fire burns apartments in NW Houston
Firefighters battled a blaze about 5:40 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Wirt Road near Amelia in northwest Houston. Firefighters battled a blaze about 5:40 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Wirt Road near Amelia in northwest Houston.
