Favorite ramen restaurant sets opening date for new East Austin pub
Austin's top ramen joint is ready for its next chapter. Kemuri Tatsu-Ya , the new east side restaurant and bar from the Ramen Tatsu-Ya team, will open Thursday, January 5, at 2713 E. Second St. The concept, which was first announced in November, is a Texas take on an izakaya, a traditional Japanese pub.
