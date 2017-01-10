Enchilada Queen closes Westheimer restaurant
Sylvia Casares, of Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen. Casares has decided to close her oldest restaurant at 12637 Westheimer to concentrate on her two other restaurants at Woodway and Eldridge Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Tay
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Where's Bobby Brown or China?
|23 hr
|JamzPharts
|6
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Sun
|GoodPhartz
|24,030
|Which high school is better, Houston Christian ...
|Sat
|UhaulPharts
|3
|some of tilman fertitta restaurants have bad food
|Sat
|FiberPharts
|2
|i love older women if ur interested ;) (Nov '10)
|Fri
|IcePharts
|37
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC