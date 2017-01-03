Elderly man with dementia reported mi...

Elderly man with dementia reported missing

The Houston Police Department is looking for an 82-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing from the 3300 block of Wentworth St. in south central Houston on Friday. Oscar Rogers is a black man with gray hair and a beard.

