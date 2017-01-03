Elderly man with dementia reported missing
The Houston Police Department is looking for an 82-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing from the 3300 block of Wentworth St. in south central Houston on Friday. Oscar Rogers is a black man with gray hair and a beard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Defiant1
|23,926
|Wet
|Fri
|Fail
|9
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Carl
|701
|White on deck fwm (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Jshdh
|4
|Roxanne in houston
|Thu
|Bangemz
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Houston Memorial (Jun '16)
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|28
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC