Ecologically-minded Houstonians awarded by Texas A&M
A team of Green Ambassadors from Houston's East End has been awarded the 2016 Vice Chancellor's Award in Excellence Partnership Award from Texas A&M AgriLife. The Green Ambassadors consist of a multi-agency, collaborative, grassroots movement that aims to help local schools and the broader surrounding community to plant and grow urban and community forests as answers to issues faced by Houstonians every day, such as: access to fresh, healthy foods, the heat island effect and flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 min
|New Resident
|1,012
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|47 min
|New Respondent
|23,928
|Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Lol
|7
|Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06)
|15 hr
|houstonsucksdick
|6
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|19 hr
|When
|703
|Swap subs for green
|22 hr
|SubSwapper
|1
|Mexican girl/Black man (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Swaggman68
|128
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC