Ecologically-minded Houstonians awarded by Texas A&M

A team of Green Ambassadors from Houston's East End has been awarded the 2016 Vice Chancellor's Award in Excellence Partnership Award from Texas A&M AgriLife. The Green Ambassadors consist of a multi-agency, collaborative, grassroots movement that aims to help local schools and the broader surrounding community to plant and grow urban and community forests as answers to issues faced by Houstonians every day, such as: access to fresh, healthy foods, the heat island effect and flooding.

