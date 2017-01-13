Dreamgirls, Color Purple Star Jennife...

Dreamgirls, Color Purple Star Jennifer Holliday Among Lineup for...

Tony and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday , known for her roles in Broadway's DREAMGIRLS and more recently THE COLOR PURPLE, is among the lineup of performers for President-elect Donald Trump 's inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial this month. As reported on Twitter , the "'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration' will take place following Voices of the People and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

