Dreamgirls, Color Purple Star Jennifer Holliday Among Lineup for...

Tony and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday , known for her roles in Broadway's DREAMGIRLS and more recently THE COLOR PURPLE, is among the lineup of performers for President-elect Donald Trump 's inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial this month. As reported on Twitter , the "'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration' will take place following Voices of the People and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.