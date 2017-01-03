Don't extend sale periodfor fireworks
However, in the hands of pyrotechnic novices, firecrackers can be dangerous a thing. They need to be carefully monitored not just for the safety of the individuals using them but for the protection of those in the vicinity when they are set off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do women like men that wear panties
|2 hr
|bluvpanties
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Truth is might
|23,927
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Gonzaa
|83
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Wet
|Fri
|Fail
|9
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Carl
|701
|White on deck fwm (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Jshdh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC