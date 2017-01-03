Don't extend sale periodfor fireworks

Don't extend sale periodfor fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

However, in the hands of pyrotechnic novices, firecrackers can be dangerous a thing. They need to be carefully monitored not just for the safety of the individuals using them but for the protection of those in the vicinity when they are set off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do women like men that wear panties 2 hr bluvpanties 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 6 hr Truth is might 23,927
Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11) 11 hr Gonzaa 83
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Wet Fri Fail 9
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) Fri Carl 701
White on deck fwm (Jun '16) Fri Jshdh 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,719,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC