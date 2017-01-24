Disturbing video: Caretaker attacks e...

Disturbing video: Caretaker attacks elderly patient for feeding dog - human food'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The video shows the caretaker, identified by police as Brenda Floyd, berating and striking the victim in the living room of her Houston home, according to KIAH. Police said the video was taken around 8 p.m. on New Year's Day at the patient's house in the 800 block of Oak Valley Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
North Freeway Baptist Church (Feb '16) 2 hr SingingPharts 4
Looking for a plug 11 hr BlockagePharts 11
photobucket.com 11 hr ContainerPharts 2
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 14 hr BakeryPharts 23,997
Have you buped recently? 15 hr LargePharts 13
Where's Bobby Brown or China? Tue RunningPharts 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC