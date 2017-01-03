Diallo's Of Houston to Pay $139,366 to Resolve EEOC Disability Discrimination Lawsuit
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced today that Diallo's of Houston, a Houston-area nightclub and party venue, will pay $139,366 and furnish other relief as a result of an EEOC disability discrimination lawsuit. In its lawsuit, EEOC charged that Diallo's violated federal law when it forced employee Felicia M. Parks to provide medical documentation to prove she was not HIV-positive, and then fired her when she failed to provide such documentation.
