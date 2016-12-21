Deputy shoots gun-wielding man inside...

Deputy shoots gun-wielding man inside Houston-area ER

A gun-wielding suspect is in critical condition after deputies shot him when he fired gunshots in a hospital along U.S. 290 in northwest Harris County.

