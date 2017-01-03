Dedicates New Hall in Houston

Dedicates New Hall in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: SIU

It's not often the SIU gets to dedicate a brand-new hiring hall, but when the opportunity arose last month in Houston, the ceremonial opening arguably couldn't have gone better. Rank-and-file members, retirees, family members and a veritable Who's Who of Texas politicians packed the hall at 625 North York Street on Dec. 12 for an uplifting dedication that culminated with Theresa Corgey, wife of SIU Vice President Gulf Coast Dean Corgey, breaking a champagne bottle along the corner of an exterior wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SIU.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a plug 5 hr Bangemz 6
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 11 hr Flowerz2862 23,922
Tar (Oct '15) Mon JayJ 38
Wet Mon Farter 8
Bang Me (Jun '16) Mon Thomas 33
News Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06) Sun Pat 541
Bum palace? (Mar '08) Dec 31 Pucker Up Buttercup 42
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC