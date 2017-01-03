Dedicates New Hall in Houston
It's not often the SIU gets to dedicate a brand-new hiring hall, but when the opportunity arose last month in Houston, the ceremonial opening arguably couldn't have gone better. Rank-and-file members, retirees, family members and a veritable Who's Who of Texas politicians packed the hall at 625 North York Street on Dec. 12 for an uplifting dedication that culminated with Theresa Corgey, wife of SIU Vice President Gulf Coast Dean Corgey, breaking a champagne bottle along the corner of an exterior wall.
