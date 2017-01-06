Death Watch: Conflicts of Interest Wh...

Death Watch: Conflicts of Interest What to do when your appelate...

The state's death chamber fires up again after a year in which the total number of state-sanctioned killings was the fewest since 1996, when former Gov. George W. Bush oversaw the execution of only three. First set for strapping in is 48-year-old Christopher Wilkins , convicted of capital murder in 2008, two-and-a-half years after confessing to the shooting deaths of two men Willie Freeman and Mike Silva near Ft.

