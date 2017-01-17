Data breach reported at Houston-area Popeyes restaurants

CCC Restaurant Enterprises officials say they have addressed and contained the breach, and they urge customers to be vigilant with their credit and debit card statements and monitor their credit reports. The breach may have affected some customers who used credit or debit cards at certain restaurants from May 5 to Aug. 18, 2016: - 16425 Imperial Valley Drive, Houston - 2406 Bay Area Blvd., Houston - 1710 Highway 90, Liberty - 404 W. Parkwood, Friendswood - 9802 FM 1764, Texas City - 6804 Garth Road, Baytown - 1153 W. Main St., League City The company's credit card processor told CCC Restaurant on July 9 that it spotted "unusual activity," according to a company statement.

