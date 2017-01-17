Data breach reported at Houston-area Popeyes restaurants
CCC Restaurant Enterprises officials say they have addressed and contained the breach, and they urge customers to be vigilant with their credit and debit card statements and monitor their credit reports. The breach may have affected some customers who used credit or debit cards at certain restaurants from May 5 to Aug. 18, 2016: - 16425 Imperial Valley Drive, Houston - 2406 Bay Area Blvd., Houston - 1710 Highway 90, Liberty - 404 W. Parkwood, Friendswood - 9802 FM 1764, Texas City - 6804 Garth Road, Baytown - 1153 W. Main St., League City The company's credit card processor told CCC Restaurant on July 9 that it spotted "unusual activity," according to a company statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|23,965
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|SniffTheCheesee
|715
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|I love wearing panties
|Jan 17
|GarlicFerts
|2
|No creeps
|Jan 17
|GarlicFerts
|6
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|Jan 16
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|Jan 16
|ParkNPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC