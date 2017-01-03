Dallas-based REIT acquires 924 Houston apartment units

The 734-unit Old Farm apartment complex at 2500 Old Farm Road is one of two complexes purchased by NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. The 734-unit Old Farm apartment complex at 2500 Old Farm Road is one of two complexes purchased by NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. NexPoint Residential Trust, a real estate investment trust based in Dallas, has added 924 apartments in two Briargrove-area complexes to its Houston holdings. The publicly traded REIT has announced the $108 million acquisition of Old Farm Apartment Homes, 2500 Old Farm Road, and the Stone Creek at Old Farm Apartments, 8585 Woodway Drive.

