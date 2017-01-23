Construction crews work to expand Brays Bayou, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Houston.
Mark Taylor crosses N. Braeswood Blvd. at Braewick on a four-wheeler past several flooded vehicles, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Houston. Taylor's house around the corner just north of Brays Bayou has flooded in the two previous significant floods, but no water entered his house this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|33 min
|ept
|23,995
|Have you buped recently?
|54 min
|Katelyn35
|12
|Where's Bobby Brown or China?
|12 hr
|RunningPharts
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Looking for a plug
|Mon
|CorkPhartzz
|9
|Swap subs for green
|Mon
|ExchangePharts
|11
|weed roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's m...
|Sun
|TumblePhartWeeds
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC