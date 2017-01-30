Conrad Bakker Is UTC Diane Marek Seri...

Conrad Bakker Is UTC Diane Marek Series Visiting Artist Feb. 6-9

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Cress Gallery of Art at UTC will present Conrad Bakker, the Spring 2017 UTC Diane Marek Series visiting artist, Feb. 6-9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where's Bobby Brown or China? 31 min GlowPharts 8
Need h3lp finding mr. Black... 33 min CupPharts 12
Is ts and ptb still at war 5 hr RechargePharts 2
Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16) 5 hr LongPharts 6
i love older women if ur interested ;) (Nov '10) 7 hr Fart man 38
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Sun GoodPhartz 24,028
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,714 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC