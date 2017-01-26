Cincinnati Zoo says premature hippo begins to support weight

In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden a zoo employee using a bottle to provide fluids to a female Nile hippopotamus calf born to 17-year-old mother Bibi and 35-year-old father Henry Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, six weeks before the anticipated March 2017 due date, at the zoo in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Zoo staffers are providing critical care to the prematurely born baby hippo which is the first Nile hippo born there in 75 years.

