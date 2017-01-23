Checkers launches aggressive Houston ...

Checkers launches aggressive Houston expansion

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Checkers hopes to have a total of 30 restaurants in the Houston area by the end of 2017. Checkers hopes to have a total of 30 restaurants in the Houston area by the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 48 min eatmyschitt 1,058
Where's Bobby Brown or China? 57 min CorkPhartzz 2
Looking for a plug 59 min CorkPhartzz 9
Have you buped recently? 2 hr CountPharts 9
Swap subs for green 2 hr ExchangePharts 11
weed roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's m... Sun TumblePhartWeeds 2
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Sun GreatPhartz 23,992
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC