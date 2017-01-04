Cedar Park intersection one of the mo...

Cedar Park intersection one of the most dangerous in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Some of the most dangerous intersections in the state are located in Central Texas. A Houston attorney used TxDOT crash data to compile the list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many gangs in houston! (May '10) 10 hr LilBandit 223
Looking for a plug 11 hr Sick 7
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) 11 hr babamama 272
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Tue Defiant1 23,921
Tar (Oct '15) Mon JayJ 38
Wet Jan 2 Farter 8
Bang Me (Jun '16) Jan 2 Thomas 33
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,527

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC