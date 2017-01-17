CBRE named retail leasing agent for West Ave
Exterior of the newly opened Pondicheri Bake Lab in a space above the restaurant in West Ave at Kirby, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014, in Houston. Exterior of the newly opened Pondicheri Bake Lab in a space above the restaurant in West Ave at Kirby, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014, in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|11 min
|ChuckPhart
|23,990
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|28 min
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Swap subs for green
|33 min
|LaundryPharts
|6
|miraculous prayer
|Fri
|BehindPhartCurtain
|3
|bi women for young couple?
|Fri
|CashFlatus
|3
|No creeps
|Thu
|PhartTherapy
|8
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Jan 19
|SniffTheCheesee
|715
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC