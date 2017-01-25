Canine corps arrives in Houston to sniff out Super Bowl crime

Clyde the K-9 partner of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Faulk is shown after a swearing-in ceremony of police officers as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals for Super Bowl LI held at the Houston Police Officers Union, 1600 State St., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Houston. Police officers traveled from across the country and some as far as Guam to be temporary U.S. Marshals for the upcoming Super Bowl LI.

