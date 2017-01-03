Burque Music Scene: Greg Butera Trio
Do you need some Cajun, Honky Tonk, Western Swing to warm you up from the inside out today? Yeah that sound good to me too. Greg Butera and his talented crew will be the ones to fill that need tonight at The Draft Sation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Duke City Fix.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Gonzaa
|83
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Defiant1
|23,926
|Wet
|Fri
|Fail
|9
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Carl
|701
|White on deck fwm (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Jshdh
|4
|Roxanne in houston
|Thu
|Bangemz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC