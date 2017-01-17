Body Worlds RX Debuts in Houston at The Health Museum
Beginning Saturday, January 14, 2017 Houstonians will be able to explore the innate intricacies of the human body through more than 75 real human specimens that have been preserved through the process of Plastination at The Health Museum. In its new exhibit, BODY WORLDS RX: Prescriptions for Healthy Living, The Health Museum showcases a spectacular journey into the human body for the first time in Houston.
