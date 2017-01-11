Authors have a beef with the Texas legislature
At least a handful of writers are publicly declining their invitations to a March celebration because they're outraged about some of the bills the legislature will be considering this session - including Senate Bill 6, the "bathroom bill." Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series of YA books, kicked things off with a tweet last week: Just turned down an invite to be honored by TX state legislature as a Texas author.
