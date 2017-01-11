Authors have a beef with the Texas le...

Authors have a beef with the Texas legislature

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

At least a handful of writers are publicly declining their invitations to a March celebration because they're outraged about some of the bills the legislature will be considering this session - including Senate Bill 6, the "bathroom bill." Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series of YA books, kicked things off with a tweet last week: Just turned down an invite to be honored by TX state legislature as a Texas author.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 33 min Willie Granville 1,016
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 2 hr smith 15 704
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 7 hr Squirter2730 23,930
News Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08) Wed Lol 7
Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06) Tue houstonsucksdick 6
Swap subs for green Tue SubSwapper 1
Mexican girl/Black man (Oct '10) Jan 9 Swaggman68 128
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC