At least two people were shot Monday ...

At least two people were shot Monday night along MLK and Reed Road in southeast Houston.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A Bible verse is affixed to the window of the Rock Christian Center along Martin Luther King Boulevard and Reed Road in southeast Houston. But that message of non-violence went unheeded Monday night when at least three people were wounded in a hail of gunfire during an impromptu neighborhood Martin Luther King Day block party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
I love wearing panties Tue GarlicFerts 2
No creeps Tue GarlicFerts 6
My Son is an Exhibitionist Mon PLZphartMOR 4
valet parking for a $1? Mon ParkNPhart 2
Have you buped recently? Sun Grunting poots 7
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Sun Sniffing again 276
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harris County was issued at January 18 at 9:37AM CST

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC