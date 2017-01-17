At least two people were shot Monday night along MLK and Reed Road in southeast Houston.
A Bible verse is affixed to the window of the Rock Christian Center along Martin Luther King Boulevard and Reed Road in southeast Houston. But that message of non-violence went unheeded Monday night when at least three people were wounded in a hail of gunfire during an impromptu neighborhood Martin Luther King Day block party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|I love wearing panties
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|2
|No creeps
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|6
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|Mon
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|Mon
|ParkNPhart
|2
|Have you buped recently?
|Sun
|Grunting poots
|7
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Sniffing again
|276
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC