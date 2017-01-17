As rain pounds Houston, avoid these common high water spots
Storms drenched parts of Harris and Fort Bend counties early Wednesday morning. Click the gallery to see the high water spots to avoid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|I love wearing panties
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|2
|No creeps
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|6
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|Mon
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|Mon
|ParkNPhart
|2
|Have you buped recently?
|Sun
|Grunting poots
|7
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Sniffing again
|276
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC