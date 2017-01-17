Aldi sets opening date for Meadows Pl...

Aldi sets opening date for Meadows Place store

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Whether you are a penny-pinching family of seven or a millennial eating for one every night, we've broken down every leading grocery store in the Houston area to two quotes from an imaginary shopper. Whether you are a penny-pinching family of seven or a millennial eating for one every night, we've broken down every leading grocery store in the Houston area to -"I LOVE TEXAS AND J.J. WATT AND MEAT AND HATCH PEPPERS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 25 min CheeseSniff 1,050
I love wearing panties 12 hr GarlicFerts 2
No creeps 12 hr GarlicFerts 6
My Son is an Exhibitionist Mon PLZphartMOR 4
valet parking for a $1? Mon ParkNPhart 2
Have you buped recently? Sun Grunting poots 7
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Sun Sniffing again 276
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC