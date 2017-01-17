Aerial video of Houston's January flo...

Aerial video of Houston's January floods captures severity of storms

Thanks to rapid rains pouring down in short amounts of time, Houston stays true to its name and becomes a bayou city as streets and freeways turn into urban rivers. Chris Klesch with HTX Commercial Aerial Imaging headed out into the rain Wednesday morning as the storms were taking a break around 10 a.m. to capture some of the damage done in Houston.

