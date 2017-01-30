a oeHamiltona Veterans to Sing a oeAmerica the Beautifula at Super Bowl LI

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo, original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton: An American Musical , are about to take their biggest shot yet: kicking off the action at Super Bowl LI. The trio will sing "America The Beautiful" as part of the pregame festivities at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, February 5, according to a press release from the National Football League and FOX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.