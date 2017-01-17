54th Street, Starbucks among new businesses coming to San Antonio
54th Street is adding a fourth Restaurant & Drafthouse location to the San Antonio area this year, according to state construction filings. CST Brands Inc., the San Antonio-based operator of Corner Stores, plans to break ground on a $1.5 million convenience store at 9130 W. Loop 1604 on the city's Northwest Side in April, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|42 min
|Observer
|1,045
|I love wearing panties
|5 hr
|GarlicFerts
|2
|No creeps
|5 hr
|GarlicFerts
|6
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|17 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|23 hr
|ParkNPhart
|2
|Have you buped recently?
|Sun
|Grunting poots
|7
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Sniffing again
|276
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC