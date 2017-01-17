54th Street, Starbucks among new businesses coming to San Antonio

54th Street is adding a fourth Restaurant & Drafthouse location to the San Antonio area this year, according to state construction filings. CST Brands Inc., the San Antonio-based operator of Corner Stores, plans to break ground on a $1.5 million convenience store at 9130 W. Loop 1604 on the city's Northwest Side in April, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.