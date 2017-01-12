2 people found dead in SE Houston

2 people found dead in SE Houston

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Chron

Police officers are investigating a double homicide at 5200 block Dewberry Street on Thursday, January 12, in Houston. Police officers are investigating a double homicide at 5200 block Dewberry Street on Thursday, January 12, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) 2 hr Kenyan_Soul 273
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Analyst 1,017
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 7 hr smith 15 704
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 12 hr Squirter2730 23,930
News Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08) Wed Lol 7
Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06) Tue houstonsucksdick 6
Swap subs for green Tue SubSwapper 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC